East Vancouver apartment building to be demolished after latest fire

An apartment building in East Vancouver that caught fire this week for the third time since July 2023 will be demolished, according to city officials.

The latest blaze broke out at 414 East 10th Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, quickly spreading across the entire top floor of the three-storey structure and sending heavy black smoke billowing over the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

More than 40 firefighters responded, and were able to prevent the flames from spreading to any neighbouring properties.

On Wednesday, officials said Vancouver's chief building official had inspected the scene and determined that the structure would have to be demolished.

"We expect that work will proceed as soon as possible in the coming days," the City of Vancouver said in a news release.

The apartment building has been uninhabited since the last major fire, which erupted on July 26, 2023, and caused such extensive damage that all 70 tenants were displaced.

Fencing was put up around the perimeter, but the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service responded to another, smaller fire the very next month after squatters had apparently made their way inside.

Prior to Tuesday's fire, city officials said the condition of the building did not “meet the criteria to order it demolished in the interest of public safety.”

The cause of this week's fire remains under investigation, as crews were still extinguishing remaining hot spots as of Wednesday morning.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy