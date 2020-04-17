MAPLE RIDGE -- A family is now homeless, after a fire ripped through their Maple Ridge home.

The flames broke out just before 1 a.m. at a two-storey house on Wicklund Avenue near 209 Street.

The family told CTV News they were sound asleep at the time, but were alerted by a passerby ringing their doorbell.

They ran out of the house in their socks and pyjamas.

"On arrival we had fully involved fire. Crews were able to quickly get lines deployed and protect the exposures of the neighbouring homes prior to get fire control,” said Assistant Chief Bryan Vinje, of the Maple Ridge Fire Department.

The residents were able to grab two of their cats on their way out.

“All occupants were able to get out of the house with no injuries,” Vinje told CTV News.

The family watched in shock from across the street as crews worked on their home of 12 years.

“There was a family of six inside the house at the time," Vinje said.

At first, a pet bearded dragon was believed to have been killed, but it was later found alive. A kitten is still missing, however.

A team of 20 firefighters spent a about an hour containing the fire.

Crews used an aerial ladder and two fire trucks to target hot spots.

Thick black smoke poured out of the roof and large orange flames blew out a window in the basement.

Vinje said its unclear how and where the fire started and it’s too early to say whether it was suspicious.

Victim services is working with the family to find housing, as they will be unable to return home for quite some time.