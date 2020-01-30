The brand new Dyson Demo store at CF Pacific Centre is designed with the customer experience in mind. The Dyson brand is known for innovative technology that works differently compared to a lot of the ways house hold products have traditionally operated. The team at Dyson understands this and that is where the concept of a demonstration store was born. The entire purpose of the store is allow people to get hands on to pick up, test, and understand the technology. Dyson experts are on hand to answer any questions and provide advice on how the science behind their products are designed to make lives easier.

One of the product lines that people are most familiar with when it comes to Dyson are vacuums. Visitors are encouraged to test out Dyson's cord-free technology. In fact there is an entire wall that features nine different types of debris that people can spread over various floor surface types. During the CTV Morning Live visit the Dyson V11 was tried out. The dynamic load sensing techology detected the floor type that was being cleaned and automatically adjusted suction power. The unit even included an interactive digital display.

Many individuals are familiar with Dyson vacuums, but the product line up goes well beyond that. There is a full range of purified air products that can help manage pollution within the home. You'll discover innovative lighting solutions including the Dyson Lighcycle Morph, which is an intelligent light that transforms with your day. One of the most exciting parts of the new Dyson Demo store is the Beauty Bar.

The Vancouver Dyson Demo has a dedicated space that offers hair styling appointments. Professional blow dries and styling are done with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and the Dyson Airwrap styler. Both of these are engineered to prevent extreme heat damage. Anyone is welcome to book an appointment that will include product education and a great look for your day.

The Dyson Demo Store is open in the Pacific Centre Mall and the team is ready to welcome you.