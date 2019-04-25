

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Several people have been forced out of their home after an aggressive fire tore through their duplex early Thursday morning.

The fire started outside the carport area of the duplex and quickly spread to the home. Thankfully, there is a fire hall across the street.

"A fire such as this, if it had been further away it would have been really challenging fire to contain. It was a aggressive fire that was moving quickly," said assistant fire chief Norm Macleod.

Seven residents were inside the duplex when the fire broke out around 1 a.m. and they all escaped the fire uninjured.

Emergency social services were called in to assist the three displaced residents.

"The home did have sprinklers in it that helped contain the fire once it entered the residence, and we were able to knock down the exterior fire very quickly," Macleod said.

The fire has been put out and does not appear to be suspicious. A fire investigator will return Thursday morning to determine the cause of the fire.