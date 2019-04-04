

CTV News Vancouver





Officials with Correctional Service Canada say more than $86,000 worth of contraband was seized from British Columbia's maximum security prison last month, including an assortment of technology, drugs and a weapon.

In a statement issued Wednesday, CSC said a package containing contraband was found near the perimeter of the Kent Institution in Agassiz on March 25.

The items seized included a drone and what officials described as a "ceramic edged weapon," as well as three cellphones, chargers and sim cards.

Authorities also found steroid such as 200 tablets of Dianabol, 50 tablets of Arimidex as well as drugs including more than 100 grams of amphetamines, nearly 62 grams of TCH concentration and 38.9 grams of heroin.

The estimated total value of the contraband was $86,875, the CSC said, adding that police have been notified and officials at Kent are investigating.

"CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone" the release read. "CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions."

Those who want to report possible contraband or any other kind of security threat to a federal institution can do so by calling 1-866-780-3784.