Drivers warned to expect delays while overpass repairs underway in Delta

Work is now underway to repair an overpass in Delta that sustained significant damage when a commercial truck with an over height load crashed into it last year, according to officials.

The 112th Street crossing over Highway 99 was struck on Dec. 28, 2023, in what the Ministry of Transportation described as a “frustrating” incident amid a rash of these types of crashes.

Highway 99 will be reduced to a single lane in both directions until Sunday evening at 5 p.m. Between April 22 and May 31, drivers are being warned to expect closures of the southbound slow or fast lane between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“During these lane closures … drivers can expect delays and should consider a different route,” a statement from the province said.

Last month, the province proposed changes to the Commercial Transport Act that would enable the courts to impose fines reaching $100,000, as well as imprisonment up to 18 months upon conviction for violations. At that time, there had been 35 crashes caused by over-height commercial vehicles recorded since 2021.

A truck struck an overpass in Delta on Dec. 28, 2023.