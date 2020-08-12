VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police are searching for a man who they say "engages in high-risk criminal driving behaviour."

Thirty-eight-year-old Lorne Joseph Guilbault is described as 5'6" tall and 150 pounds with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. He is also missing all of his fingers on both hands.

Guilbault is wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants, which include driving while prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of probation, assault with a weapon and failing to stop for police.

Authorities say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on July 28, when Guilbault was getting into the driver's seat of a vehicle at a townhouse complex.

He allegedly fled the scene after intentionally ramming into a police car and hitting another vehicle parked nearby. He also narrowly missed striking several bystanders, including children, police claim.

Guilbault had previously been released on bail for a similar incident. He faces several criminal convictions, including theft over $5,000, break and enter, possession of stolen mail, driving while impaired and the possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information on Guilbault's whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5224.