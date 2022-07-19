Driver pulled over by fake cop conducting 'traffic stop' in North Vancouver

Authorities are warning the public after a driver was pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer in North Vancouver this week.

The driver was heading eastbound on 13th Street near Moody Avenue when a Chevrolet Tahoe appeared with flashing red and blue lights, North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release.

The driver stopped and was approached by a man wearing a vest and hat – both of which said "POLICE" in white letters – and carrying what authorities described as a "baton-type tool" on his belt.

The fake officer said he pulled the driver over for "using GPS on his cellphone," according to the news release, then tried to collect payment for the violation using a debit/credit machine.

At that point, the driver became suspicious and took off.

"Police officers do not accept payment for violation tickets at traffic stops," Cpl. Melissa Jongema said in the release. "If you are pulled over and payment for a fine is demanded, please immediately report the incident to police."

The suspect is described as white, 25 to 30 years old, about 5'9" tall, with an average build and slight goatee. He was wearing a black T-shirt under his vest, and navy cargo pants.

His Chevrolet Tahoe is believed to be either navy or dark grey.

The RCMP asked anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash cam video or knows anything about what happened to contact the North Vancouver detachment at 604-985-1311.