Mounties in Langley are looking for the driver of a pickup they allege had been stolen before it collided with another vehicle Monday, sending one person to hospital with serious injuries.

According to Cpl. Holly Largy, officers happened upon the scene of a crash at 196 Street and 28 Avenue shortly before noon.

Police said a Ford F-350 pickup truck appeared to have t-boned a Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

The Pacifica's driver was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, Largy said, while the passenger had minor injuries only.

Largy said the pickup driver fled the scene on foot, adding that police believe the truck was stolen.

Officers attempted to track the driver down using dogs, but were not able to locate them.

According to the corporal, the RCMP's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is assisting Langley's Criminal Crash Team in the investigation.

Investigators are also asking for video shot in the area that could help provide a description of the Ford's driver.