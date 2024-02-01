Driver involved in alleged back-to-back hit-and-runs still not identified: Coquitlam RCMP

Mounties in Coquitlam are still trying to identify one of two vehicles involved in back-to-back hit-and-runs that left a pedestrian seriously injured at a crosswalk in the city last weekend.

On Jan. 27, police say they found the unconscious victim being "tended to by a Good Samaritan" and later determined she had been hit by two vehicles "within a short time."

In an update on the investigation Thursday, authorities said the 25-year-old woman remains in hospital and that the driver of one of the vehicles involved has been identified and is co-operating with the investigation.

However, authorities are still trying to find the other vehicle and identify its driver. The car was the first to hit the woman, police said, adding that she was struck when the driver of the car made a left turn from Pinetree Way onto Guildford Way around 9:45 p.m.

"We are asking the driver of the white four-door Hyundai to do the right thing, come forward and contact our investigators," Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a news release.

"We also believe that there was another pedestrian waiting at the crosswalk who may have witnessed the collision and are asking that individual to come forward to speak with our officers."

The investigation has also revealed that two buses were seen "passing the collision scene" on surveillance video and police, as was another car.

"We are appealing to any passenger of these buses or the driver of a white Tesla to contact our investigators to provide further information," Hodgins added.

Anyone with information or video is urged to call 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-2286.