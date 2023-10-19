Driver in critical condition after 'serious' Coquitlam crash

A crash in Coquitlam sent three people to hospital Thursday morning, including a driver who suffered critical injuries.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue just before 10:20 a.m., according to Coquitlam RCMP.

Images from the scene show the two vehicles involved were a grey SUV and a white Toyota Corolla. It appears to have been a head-on collision as both vehicles have severely damaged front ends. Chunks of metal and a tire are also strewn on the street.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it sent four ambulances and two paramedic supervisors to the scene and took three patients to hospital. It did not specify the patients’ conditions, but Mounties said that one of the drivers involved is in critical condition.

RCMP are now seeking dash-cam or cellphone video of the intersection between 10:10 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 604-945-1550.

Police said to expect road closures along David Avenue between Oxford and Soball streets during the investigation.