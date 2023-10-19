Vancouver

    • Driver in critical condition after 'serious' Coquitlam crash

    The aftermath of a collision in Coquitlam is seen on Thursday, Oct. 19. The aftermath of a collision in Coquitlam is seen on Thursday, Oct. 19.

    A crash in Coquitlam sent three people to hospital Thursday morning, including a driver who suffered critical injuries.

    The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue just before 10:20 a.m., according to Coquitlam RCMP.

    Images from the scene show the two vehicles involved were a grey SUV and a white Toyota Corolla. It appears to have been a head-on collision as both vehicles have severely damaged front ends. Chunks of metal and a tire are also strewn on the street.

    BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it sent four ambulances and two paramedic supervisors to the scene and took three patients to hospital. It did not specify the patients’ conditions, but Mounties said that one of the drivers involved is in critical condition.

    RCMP are now seeking dash-cam or cellphone video of the intersection between 10:10 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 604-945-1550.

    Police said to expect road closures along David Avenue between Oxford and Soball streets during the investigation.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News