Warning: Graphic details

VANCOUVER - One of the two drivers charged in a fatal incident involving a teenage exchange student took the stand in his own defence today, sobbing as he described checking to see if the girl was still alive, while a lawyer said the victim’s family is considering its options.

On the fourth day of trial at Vancouver provincial court, an engineer from the City of Burnaby also testified about the notorious crosswalk where it happened, while Crown presented evidence the teen pedestrian was wearing mostly dark clothing with some pink sections when she was hit by two cars, the second of which dragged her for more than 40 metres on a rainy January morning nearly two years ago.

Fernanda Girotto, a 15-year-old exchange student from Brazil, was walking through a marked crosswalk on Cariboo Road on her way to take the bus for a day of snow tubing at the time of the Jan. 17, 2018 accident. She was hit by the first car, then moments later by a second vehicle as she lay injured in the crosswalk. She died at the scene.

Paul Oliver Wong, 46 at the time, and Kai Man Cheu, 58 at the time, are each charged with driving without due care and attention and other motor vehicle act violations in her death.

Wong took the stand on Thursday, telling the court he hadn’t seen anyone in the intersection and had checked both sides of the road for pedestrians, but saw Girotto at the last second when he "swerved and braked."

He said he couldn’t find her at first, then noticed the second car and found her underneath it as he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, who asked him to check on her.

"I checked to see if there was a pulse and when I touched her hand," said Wong breaking down into tears before composing himself, continuing, "she let out a gurgle and I let the 911 operator know, and he gave me further instructions."

As his lawyer, David Fai, questioned him, Wong described dark and rainy conditions and seeing the top of a figure in front of his pickup truck wearing a dark hoodie pulled up over their head. He also emphasized, "it’s a poorly lit street, poorly lit crosswalk."

But Crown counsel, Geordie Proulx, questioned Wong on a series of details, including how hard it was raining, whether he’d actually checked the crosswalk, and whether he’d actually seen the second vehicle hit Girotto and drag her away.

Crown: You weren’t paying attention.

Wong: I disagree with that.

Cheu, the driver of the second vehicle that allegedly dragged Girotto, was excused from attending the trial after his lawyer told the judge he couldn’t spend the four scheduled days away from work. Both Cheu and Wong entered "not guilty" pleas on the first day of their trial.

Family lawyers up

Yun Li-Reilly, a litigator with Farris LLP, told CTV News Girotto’s family is in Brazil and "devastated" as details emerge from the trial.

"We're trying to involve them in the process as much as we can, but they are having a very hard time," said Li-Reilly. "They have not recovered. They are reeling from the subject matter of this trial and they are having a hard time because of the information that's been coming out during this trial."

On Monday, the first witness called to the stand was a veteran paramedic who described trying to extricate the teen, who was wedged so far under the second car’s bumper that only a hand and the girl’s face were visible.

As for whether the family is considering a lawsuit against the drivers or the city, Li-Reilly replied: "We're not going to be discussing that with you at this time but the family will be considering its options."

City engineer defends crosswalk

While he was a witness for the Crown, an engineer for the City of Burnaby spent as much time answering pointed question from defence council as he did for the prosecution.

Douglas Louie, who had been the city's assistant director of engineering for the past 11 years, told the court that his staff had done an analysis of the crosswalk in 2017 and concluded that it didn’t have enough pedestrian or vehicle traffic to justify upgrades with more lighting, pedestrian-controlled amber crossing lights or other action. He said ICBC data only showed three reported crashes in that area from 2012 to 2016.

But his testimony and reports to council immediately came under fire from Fai, who asked why they’d only gathered usage from a single day and whether they did an analysis after the Port Mann Bridge was no longer tolled after September of that year.

Louie acknowledged that traffic increased, but that they did no further analysis, and despite repeated complaints and concerns voiced by nearby residents, the city only added pedestrian-controlled amber lights after Girotto’s death – and another pedestrian and cyclist were hit in that immediate area within four days of the fatality.

Fai emphasized that a full traffic light was installed within a year and Laura Ramsden, Cheu’s lawyer, pointed out that Louie’s own studies found that many vehicles in that area were going faster than 60km/ h in that area (where the speed limit is 50 km/hour), despite the installation of speed reader boards in the area.

Police cross-examined

Cpl. David Noon, a member of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called as the first witness of the day, having documented the scene, attended the autopsy and conducted a "run" through the area with a GoPro camera mounted to his police cruiser the next morning to document the area and similar road conditions.

Proulx drew attention to pink sections and pink gloves in Noon’s photos of Girotta’s clothing, but acknowledged much of it was dark.

Fai cross-examined Noon, asking whether there were any reflective elements to Girotta’s clothing, and Noon testified there were none. Fai also asked whether Mounties had done any examination or forensic work on her smartphone to determine whether she’d been using it at the time, but Noon testified he didn’t know.

Fai pointed out Noon’s GoPro video documented the driving conditions on a wet roadway but questioned its usefulness considering it was shot without the kind of heavy rain witnesses described. Noon acknowledged rain and glare from the headlights of oncoming vehicles would’ve affected overall visibility.

Crown entered two more exhibits on inspections of both vehicles, which found nothing mechanically wrong with either the Dodge Dakota or the Toyota Corolla that would’ve contributed to the accident.

Cpl. Rick Neger, a Mountie with experience in Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and RCMP Traffic Services but who didn’t work on the case, was called as an expert witness to testify on the crash module data recorded by the Corolla. He told the court the car had been going 48 km/h in the moments before the collision and that the brakes had been applied after.

He also said the disruption the vehicle recorded was consistent with hitting a pedestrian, a pothole or a curb.

First 911 call

Court also heard the first 911 call from the scene, which was placed by Wong.

He can be heard telling the operator he hit a pedestrian.

Operator: "Are you with the patient now?"

Wong: "No, I can’t find them."

There’s garbled audio at that point, but it sounds like someone in the background says, "she’s under my car."

Wong: "She’s pinned under the car."

Operator: "Are there any obvious injuries?"

Wong: "She’s bleeding from the head."

On Monday, the court also heard audio recordings from the two accused as they were interviewed by a Burnaby RCMP officer less than 90 minutes after the accident. Wong testified he expected to be recalled and questioned by investigators at the detachment, but that the interview that day was the only one.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Jan. 7, when Judge David St. Pierre will decide whether to render a verdict that day or reserve it for another time.