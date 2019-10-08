

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





A car flipped over and injured several pedestrians in a rollover crash Tuesday in downtown Vancouver.

Dash cam footage shows a black Honda Accord pull up and try to parallel park on Hornby Street, but the driver continues to accelerate while in reverse. The car mounts the curb and slams into the immigration office, flipping over and coming to rest on the sidewalk.

Two pedestrians were hurt in the crash and taken to hospital, according to Sgt. Aaron Roed with the Vancouver police department. The driver, an elderly woman, and her passenger were also taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“It does appear to be a strange accident,” Roed said.

Nobody was hurt inside the immigration office, although the glass front of the building was damaged.

Paramedics cared for several more pedestrians on-scene, according to BC Emergency Health Services. BC EHS received the 911 call at 9:23 a.m. and dispatched several ambulances.

Carolyn Knudsen was standing outside her work when she saw the crash. She ran over to try and help the pedestrians who were hit.

“One lady had some bruises on her face. One lady looked really rough,” she said. “So I hope everyone is OK.”

Hornby Street was closed to drivers and cyclists between Davie and Helmcken streets while officers investigated.

“We are wishing (those injured) a speedy recovery, and all the best for them to get better,” Roed said.