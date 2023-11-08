Driver flees police, crashes into two people in Downtown Vancouver: VPD

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a pair of hit-and-runs involving the same driver in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to police.

Just after 7:30 a.m., the driver of a grey Dodge Durango failed to stop for police on Burrard Street downtown, the Vancouver Police Department said.

The driver fled from police and went on to hit a pedestrian near Howe and West Hastings streets, according to VPD. The SUV then crashed into another vehicle near Robson and Cambie streets.

Two women, one in her 30s and the other in her 50s, were taken to hospital with “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The driver of the Dodge Durango has not been found, VPD added.

The department said investigators will be in the area of the two crashes for most of the day to collect evidence.

In addition, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in, because the collisions followed an attempted police stop. The office looks into any incident involving police that results in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

In its own statement, the IIO said, “Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of police actions or inaction leading up to and during the incident.”

In addition, the IIO is only investigating the collision involving the pedestrian, as her injuries meet the criteria for serious injury under the Police Act.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash-cam video to call 604-717-3012.