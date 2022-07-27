Driver fled from police, causing multi-car crash in Metro Vancouver that left 2 dead: MVTP

Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a driver who allegedly fled from police late Tuesday night.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. near 10th Avenue and 6th Street in New Westminster.

“Our officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle. That driver allegedly fled. Several minutes later, the vehicle was located by our officers on fire, and it had been involved in a crash with another vehicle,” said Const. Amanda Steed, spokesperson for the MVTP.

Police said two people in the other vehicle were taken to hospital, but they died of their injuries.

“It’s tragic. You're out, minding our business driving, going wherever you're going, and we don't expect to be involved in a collision, let alone die in a collision. Our thoughts are with the family of the people who succumbed to the injuries,” said Steed.

The driver who reportedly fled from police and their passenger were arrested near the scene of the car fire. Both are still in custody and could face charges of prohibited driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and flight from police.

Transit police are continuing their investigation and B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been notified of the incident.

Transit police are not revealing what prompted officers to try to pull the vehicle over, or where the attempted traffic stop happened.

It is also a piece of the puzzle the IIO is looking into.

“We're still attempting to pinpoint the spot at which the attempted traffic stop was made. But certainly, that is one of the key questions in our investigation,” said Ron MacDonald, the chief civilian director.

“If there was a pursuit, what's the length of it? How long did it go on? Those are all the key ingredients and in helping to determine the role of the police in this collision, if any, and to determine whether or not their actions were justified,” he said.

The IIO is tasked with investigating all police-related incidents in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video is asked to call MVTP at 604-515-8300.