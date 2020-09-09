VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Coquitlam are asking for the public's help after a school field was extensively damaged by a driver doing doughnuts.

Officers say the grass at Summit Middle School was ruined after a black truck drove in circles over it last week.

They say they're looking for witnesses and video to help them investigate the vandalism, which happened between 2:30 and 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 2.

"School is back in session next week and outdoor learning is a big part of the curriculum this year with COVID-19 protocols in place," Const. Deanna Law said in a news release issued Monday.

"Police would like to find the suspect that destroyed the field or have them step forward and take accountability for their actions."

While classes aren't in session yet for many B.C. students, most are heading back to school this week for COVID-19 orientation.

Anyone with information can call the Coquitlam RCMP's non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and refer to file 2020-23759. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

With files from The Canadian Press