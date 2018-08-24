

CTV Vancouver





A 30-year-old man is dead following a violent crash involving a co-op car on Vancouver's west side early Friday morning.

A white Nissan Versa bearing the Modo logo was left mangled by the single-vehicle collision, which happened just before 3 a.m. near Arbutus Street and 33rd Avenue.

Police said the driver, a Burnaby resident, lost control and struck a retaining wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the eighth traffic fatality of the year in Vancouver.

The only other person in the Versa, a 32-year-old Langley man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police said speed is an apparent factor.

The collision forced the Vancouver Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit to close a stretch of Arbutus Street in both directions from 32nd Avenue to Quilchena Crescent for several hours.