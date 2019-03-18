

Jordan Jiang, CTV Vancouver





An early morning fiery crash involving a Tesla on Lougheed Highway and Alderson Avenue has claimed the life of a driver.

Coquitlam RCMP say a vehicle hit a traffic pole Monday at about 1 a.m. The vehicle was engulfed in fire and the driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Mounties also believe that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The Tesla has extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle and fire damage throughout.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were photographing the scene and were focused on the front of the vehicle.