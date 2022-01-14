Driver blames Vancouver cop for 'hiding in the bushes' after being clocked at twice the speed limit

A photo posted by the Vancouver Police Department's Sgt. Mark Christensen shows a vehicle being towed after the driver was allegedly caught speeding. A photo posted by the Vancouver Police Department's Sgt. Mark Christensen shows a vehicle being towed after the driver was allegedly caught speeding.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener