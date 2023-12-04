Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
The incident, which was caught on video and posted to social media, happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Belleville Street.
The incident, which was caught on video and posted to social media, happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Belleville Street in Victoria. (Donald Smith)
The grey, four-door sedan was stopped on the road before accelerating toward a person carrying a Palestinian flag and wearing a high-visibility vest.
The protester ran away and narrowly avoided being hit as the car drove up onto the sidewalk, stopping short of a barrier outside the legislature grounds.
A verbal altercation ensued between the driver and other demonstrators before they were separated by police.
Donald Smith, who shot the video, says he was out for a walk when he noticed the rally and went over to check it out.
He started filming when he says he saw a man yelling out his car window at the demonstrators.
"And next thing you know he just drove up," Smith told CTV News. "He just basically hit the gas and literally almost hit somebody. If those barriers weren't there, that would have been a different ballgame."
Victoria police say the driver was arrested for assault with a weapon and dangerous driving. No other arrests were made and the demonstration continued peacefully.
The man was led away from the scene at the B.C. legislature on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (Donald Smith)
"Charges have been recommended and the man has been released pending a future court date," the Victoria Police Department said in a news release Monday.
"VicPD supports everyone's right to safe, peaceful and lawful demonstration, and asks that all citizens respect this right."
Hundreds of demonstrators marched through downtown Victoria calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims issued a statement Monday condemning the driver's actions.
"This is the kind of apparent violence we have seen increase across this country," the group posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It is reprehensible, and our leaders must step up to stem this tide of hate."
The group, which describes itself as Canada’s largest Muslim advocacy organization, says it is investigating the incident and is reaching out to those affected by it.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Simply unacceptable': MPs call on Speaker Fergus to resign over 'personal' video message played at partisan event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
WATCH Virus season: 'High risk' of transmission, warns Ontario's top doctor
As respiratory season gets underway, Ontario's top doctor is urging the public to get vaccinated and warning the province is entering a time of 'high risk of transmission' at a time where COVID-19 and RSV cases are on the rise.
Lawyer for families of Bernardo victims wants different prison transfer rules for violent offenders
Tim Danson, the lawyer and legal counsel for the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, who were killed by Paul Bernardo, is calling for changes to the way prison transfers are handled for violent offenders.
NDP agriculture critic says he's not impressed by grocers' plans to stabilize prices
New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor says he has reviewed the major grocers' plans to stabilize prices, and he's unimpressed by what is in them.
Women are increasingly 'their own boss' in Canada. Here's why
A new report by Statistics Canada shows a growing trend of self-employment among women and how, after 30 years, some jobs continue to allow them to be their own boss.
Unity Acquisitions snaps up much of toy store Mastermind, 18 stores to close
Ailing toy retailer Mastermind GP Inc. says it has reached a deal to sell the bulk of its business to a company representing three big names in the Canadian retail world.
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
-
Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall
An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
Hundreds of B.C. businesses apply for vandalism fund
More than 600 businesses in B.C. have applied to a provincial rebate program to help prevent and repair damage from vandalism, according to the Ministry of Jobs and Economic Development.
Calgary
-
Calgary Catholic School District's delayed entry pilot cancelled
A pilot plan to change the daily school hours for students enrolled in the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) has been grounded, the board says.
-
Invasive ‘super pigs' encroaching on Alberta's mountain parks, experts warn
Experts are warning that Canada's "super pigs" – a crossbreed of wild boars and domestic pigs – are quickly encroaching on mountain parks and communities in Alberta.
-
Drugs, guns and body armour seized from southwest Calgary home after shooting
Calgary police say a shooting in the community of Woodlands last month led to the seizure of almost $300,000 in illegal drugs and a handful of guns.
Edmonton
-
Alberta minister's son in critical condition after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
-
Man killed by Edmonton police; watchdog investigating
Edmonton police shot a man who was reportedly approaching people with a knife on a downtown street Sunday evening.
-
Driver of stolen car hit by Valley Line Southeast train sought by police
The person who ran away after crashing into a Valley Line Southeast LRT train Monday morning was driving a stolen vehicle, according to Edmonton Police Service.
Toronto
-
'A lot' of COVID-19, flu circulating in Ontario right now: Moore
Ontario's top doctor says there is 'a lot' of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise.
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose.
-
Nearly 20 buses fail to show in Toronto for large pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill, UJA says
Nearly 20 buses scheduled to carry community members in Toronto to Ottawa for a rally on Parliament Hill never arrived on Monday.
Montreal
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
-
Schools closed, more than 100,000 lose electricity as snow falls in Quebec
Service is slowly being restored to homes in Quebec after nearly 25 cm of snow fell across the province.
-
Quebecers are not happy with Francois Legault: poll
Quebec's Francois Legault is the least popular premier in Canada, according to La Presse/Angus Reid poll.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in shoplifting incidents: police
Winnipeg is seeing a 44 per cent spike in shoplifting incidents this year.
-
Chad Allan, founding member of Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 80
Celebrated musician Chad Allan, who carved a place in Canadian rock music history as co-founder of iconic bands the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 80.
-
‘It’s just devastating’: Family and friends remember slain victims in Langside shooting
Dozens of friends and family members gathered outside 143 Langside Street Sunday to remember the lives of their loved ones lost in last week’s deadly shooting.
Saskatoon
-
Taxpayers Federation says trickle of users doesn't justify $116K spent on City of Saskatoon program
A group advocating for lower taxes is concerned about a City of Saskatoon environmental program, saying it's cost $116,000 and has only helped a handful of residents
-
In wake of credit union's planned closure, Prairie Harm Reduction defends its work
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) is defending its place in Pleasant Hill after facing what it calls “accusations regarding its alleged role in the closure” of a neighbourhood credit union.
-
Sask. teachers' union, province head to conciliation in hopes of salvaging contract talks
Nearly two months after contract talks broke down, the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers and the province's bargaining committee are set to meet with a conciliator to find a way forward.
Regina
-
Sask. calls Ottawa's latest methane reduction plan 'more federal overreach'
The Saskatchewan government is calling Ottawa’s latest draft regulations on methane leaks from oil and gas exploration projects another example of federal government overreach.
-
Sask. teachers' union, province head to conciliation in hopes of salvaging contract talks
Nearly two months after contract talks broke down, the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers and the province's bargaining committee are set to meet with a conciliator to find a way forward.
-
Sask. hunting investigation leads to 22 years of suspensions, nearly $16,000 in fines
An investigation that began with tips from the public has led to five people pleading guilty to charges such as wildlife trafficking, hunting without a license and hunting at night.
Atlantic
-
Sticky, weighty snow totals more than 20 cm for parts of the Maritimes
There were snowy roads and plenty of work for snow blowers and shovels for parts of the Maritimes on Monday as the region contends with the first heavy snowfall of December.
-
Many N.S. schools closed, more than a thousand without power due to heavy snow
Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning which caused school closures, slippery roads and power outages.
-
Fellow Maritime musicians remember Myles Goodwyn
While attempting to sum up the life and career of Myles Goodwyn’s, five-time ECMA award winner Charlie A’Court said April Wine, which was led by Goodwyn, showed the world the high-level of music talent produced in Canada.
London
-
Western students demand better security after Muslim women allegedly spat on
In a statement, a Western spokesperson confirmed an individual faces two counts of assault and has been banned from campus, but the statement did not reveal if they were a student.
-
Allegedly impaired driver charged after crashing into hydro pole
A 67-year-old man from St. Thomas is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove impaired over the weekend and crashed into an Elgin County hydro pole.
-
Bat and knife involved in assault at Christmas Village festivities: Police
When officers arrived, they learned several young people were chased by a person with a baseball bat and the same person also showed a knife while interacting with kids.
Northern Ontario
-
New Liskeard man charged with attempted murder in shooting
A 29-year-old northern Ontario man is in custody and facing attempted murder and firearms-related charges following an incident in Temiskaming Shores late last week.
-
Province greenlights new, 72-bed rehab facility for Sudbury
St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre said Monday it has received approval by Health Minister Sylvia Jones for the final 36 rehab beds of the centre’s rehabilitation bed expansion project.
-
Customers line up for final loaves from Golden Grain after 92 years operating in Sudbury
Long-time business in downtown Sudbury sells its final baked goods to loyal customers before closing its doors for good.
Kitchener
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Mastermind closing 18 stores including Cambridge location
Mastermind has reached a deal to the sell the bulk of its business, but 18 locations including its Cambridge store, will be closing.
-
Stop signs taken from rural intersections
Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for information after someone removed five stop signs from a rural road north of Fergus, Ont.