Toronto-born rapper Drake has touched down in Vancouver for his "Aubrey and the Three Migos" tour, but it appears his first night in the city didn't go as planned.

Drake posted on Instagram early Saturday morning that "Parq casino @parqvancouverbc is the worst run business I have ever witnessed....profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for."

The "In My Feelings" rapper will be playing two back-to-back shows at Rogers Arena this weekend.

Fans jumped to Drake's defence, flooding the comment sections on Parq Vancouver's Instagram page and tweeting at the casino.

Parq president Joe Brunini sent CTV News a statement, saying they apologize and are against racism of any kind.

He said they are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

"We are operating in one of the most complex, highly regulated industries and are always looking to better our communication and customer service. We are constantly improving our communications process to ensure that these new regulations are better understood by all guests," Brunini wrote.

A spokesperson said the casino is investigating the allegations.

Parq wasn't Drake's only stop last night - he also surprised clubgoers with a performance at Fortune Sound Club.

“We were just in awe that Drake was even here in the first thing -- so it was great. Little did we know, he’s at the side stage with a mic in his hand,” said general manager Gordie Howe. “Everyone just rushed the stage. He did his thing; it was pretty cool to see.”

Howe said Drake entertained guests with a 15-minute set before leaving around 2 a.m.

He later learned where Drake stopped next, and said he was surprised by the allegations.

“I’m shocked to see that, but kind of happy at the same time that he received this place quite well.”

Scorpion, his fifth solo album, was released in June this year and became his fifth consecutive number one album in the U.S.

