VANCOUVER -- More than 100 people gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil in Surrey Thursday to remember a teen who recently died after an encounter with police.

There was a moment of silence and dozens of people held candles to the sky in the parking lot where 17-year-old Jackson Diggle suffered fatal injuries last Thursday.

The teen was in his graduating year at North Surrey Secondary.

The moments leading up to Diggle's death are currently under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office. Last week, Surrey RCMP said they were called about a possible robbery in progress involving a man with a knife in the Fleetwood area.

"The responding officer pulled into a parking lot and as they were pulling up, the man allegedly produced a firearm and shot at the officer who was still seated in their police car," the RCMP said in a news release at the time.

That officer wasn't physically injured.

"The report is that the male then turned the gun on himself, suffering what we understand at this point to be life-threatening injuries," said Ron MacDonald, the chief civilian director with the IIO.

MacDonald said the IIO's investigation will look at the events leading up to the incident.