Dozens displaced by North Vancouver building fire, may not be home for holidays

A fire in North Vancouver has displaced dozens of residents, just 12 days before Christmas. (Twitter/ @nvanrcmp) A fire in North Vancouver has displaced dozens of residents, just 12 days before Christmas. (Twitter/ @nvanrcmp)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener