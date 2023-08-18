Downton Lake wildfire: Evacuation order expanded

More people living in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District are being told to leave their homes immediately, as the Downton Lake wildfire continues to burn out of control in the Gun Lake area.

The evacuation order over the wildfire has been expanded to include all properties in the district’s Electoral Area A that are west of Terzaghi dam, officials announced Friday.

The order now covers the areas of Gold Lake, Lajoie Lake, Slim Creek, Marshall Lak and north of Carpenter Lake. The Gold Bridge, Brexton, Bralorne, Tyaughton Lake and Gun Creek Road areas are also impacted.

“You must leave the area immediately,” the district wrote in a statement, explaining the blaze is posing an immediate danger to life and safety.

Since the Downton blaze was first discovered on July 13, BC Wildfire Service estimates it’s grown to 2,603 hectares in size. Officials believe the fire was ignited by lightning strikes.

There are currently 88 firefighters and personnel battling the blaze, according to BC Wildfire Service’s website.

Additional resources helping to fight the fire include 14 helicopters and 19 pieces of heavy equipment on scene.

The Downton fire is listed online as a wildfire of note that’s burning out of control.