

CTV Vancouver





Burnaby firefighters had to approach the scene of a car crash with caution Sunday night after discovering downed hydro wires on the road.

The car knocked over a street light and flipped onto its side near Canada Way and Sperling Avenue, leaving the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

But because of the wires, firefighters couldn’t attempt a rescue until hydro crews arrived to turn the power off.

"Luckily they responded quite quickly," Acting Asst. Fire Chief Dave Younger said. "So our crews removed the roof from the vehicle in order to get the patient out safely."

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver, who was conscious and speaking when he was taken to hospital.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash is still under investigation.