DoorDash activates 'severe weather protocol' amid snowstorm

DoorDash has activated its "severe weather protocol" and halted deliveries in Metro Vancouver Wednesday due to a snowstorm.

The app will not be facilitating deliveries until at least Wednesday evening, a spokesperson said in an email.

"This is a potentially dangerous snowstorm, so we’re activating our severe weather protocol to help keep our communities in Metro Vancouver and the South Coast safe,” Javier Lacayo wrote.

“We want to thank Dashers, merchants, and customers for their understanding during this storm and we look forward to resuming operations once it is safe to do so.”

The list of impacted cities is:

Vancouver

New Westminster

Burnaby

Surrey

White Rock

Richmond

Coquitlam

Langley

Abbotsford

Maple Ridge

Chilliwack

The move comes as the province and municipalities are urging people to stay off the road so crews can clear the snow and TransLink is warning commuters to brace for delays and cancellations.