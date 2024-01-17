VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • DoorDash activates 'severe weather protocol' amid snowstorm

    The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday, March 15, 2022, it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump. (AP Photo/File) The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday, March 15, 2022, it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump. (AP Photo/File)
    Share

    DoorDash has activated its "severe weather protocol" and halted deliveries in Metro Vancouver Wednesday due to a snowstorm.

    The app will not be facilitating deliveries until at least Wednesday evening, a spokesperson said in an email.

    "This is a potentially dangerous snowstorm, so we’re activating our severe weather protocol to help keep our communities in Metro Vancouver and the South Coast safe,” Javier Lacayo wrote.

    “We want to thank Dashers, merchants, and customers for their understanding during this storm and we look forward to resuming operations once it is safe to do so.”

    The list of impacted cities is:

    • Vancouver
    • New Westminster
    • Burnaby
    • Surrey
    • White Rock
    • Richmond
    • Coquitlam
    • Langley
    • Abbotsford
    • Maple Ridge
    • Chilliwack

    The move comes as the province and municipalities are urging people to stay off the road so crews can clear the snow and TransLink is warning commuters to brace for delays and cancellations.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News