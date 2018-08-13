

An ongoing trade spat between Canada and the United States has not stopped President Donald Trump's eldest son from taking a vacation north of the border.

A Yukon news photographer snapped a photo of Donald Trump Jr. at the Whitehorse airport Thursday.

The same day, the president's son posted a photo on Twitter of an Alkan Air plane with the caption, "Mountain time. See you in a week."

Alkan specializes in chartered hunting trips in the territory.

Trump Jr.'s trip comes as his father dials up the rhetoric amid an ongoing dispute with Canada that has the North American Free Trade Agreement hanging in the balance.

The president has accused his neighbours to the north of "freeloading" and "taking advantage of the United States."

Known to be an avid trophy hunter, Trump Jr. has spent time in the Yukon wilderness before.

Last year, a man named Matt Forsyth posted several photos with Trump Jr. in Canada.

Forsyth makes videos of trophy hunts and posts them on social media.

It's not clear what animals Trump Jr. is after on this trip, but that doesn't matter to some British Columbians who say the president's son is unwelcome.

"I don't approve of it. I don't disapprove of hunting, but…not for sport," said one man, adding that Trump Jr. "should probably spend his time somewhere else."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure