Don't fall prey to 'hitman' scam, B.C. RCMP detachment warns

Authorities are warning the public about a "hitman" scam that involves fraudsters posing as paid assassins – and telling victims there is a contract out on their life.

The scammers will then offer to cancel the job in exchange for a "large sum of money," often demanded in cryptocurrency, according to a warning from the B.C. RCMP.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George detachment said at least one local resident has been targeted in the scam.

"That's how we got wind of it up here," Cooper said. "We want people to be aware of it so they're not frightened and don't give in to the demands for money."

Authorities said the scammers reach out to victims either by email or text, and include personal details to give an air of legitimacy to the claim.

Prince George RCMP said the phony assassins will sometimes pretend to have been "studying the victim for some time."

Cooper said the Prince George resident who reported the scam could tell the assassination plot was fake, but was still alarmed to see details of their life included in the messages.

Officers were able to determine those details were available on the victim's "own social media," Cooper added.

"We don't always realize how much we're putting on social media, and how that can be used against us," she said.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the perpetrators of "hitman" scams will sometimes claim to have links to terrorist organizations in an effort to frighten victims.

The RCMP has an online reporting tool victims can use to report fraud incidents and other crimes. (LINK)