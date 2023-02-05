Dog found chained in basement delivers 7 healthy puppies, BC SPCA

A dog that was rescued after being found chained to a wall in a Kelowna basement has given birth to seven healthy puppies, according to the B.C. SPCA.

On Saturday, the organization shared the story of Noelle, an Australian shepherd who was recently taken into its care.

Animal protection officers described the conditions in which the pup, who was pregnant, starving and neglected, was living.

“She was exposed to freezing temperatures and had no protection from the cold except for a sprinkling of alfalfa straw and some dirty towels. She was surrounded by piles of feces and urine," said Eileen Drever, the charity's senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations, in a media release.

After being taken to the local shelter, Noelle delivered a healthy litter of puppies. All eight dogs have been taken into foster care and will soon be available for adoption.

According to the foster family, Noelle is a nurturing and dedicated mom.

“She is fantastic,” one of the foster carers told the B.C. SPCA. “She feeds them, cleans them and even cleans up after them."

This photo provided by the BC SPCA shows two of seven puppies recently born in Kelowna.

And the puppies are not showing any signs of being negatively impacted by the difficult circumstances in which their mom was found.

"They are big, fuzzy, chubby balls of healthy puppy,” the foster family reports.

More information about the dogs and other animals that are in need of forever homes is available online.