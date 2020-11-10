VANCOUVER -- The first episode of a documentary series featuring North Shore Rescue volunteers is now available to stream online.

The five-part series was filmed over the course of a year. A crew from Peg Leg Films went out on every single call, even if it was in the middle of night. In total, director Grant Baldwin, believes they took part in more than 150 rescue operations.

The first episode, “Giving the Time,” begins with volunteers rescuing a hiker trapped on the face of the West Lion, more than 1,200 metres above sea level. Crews work as fast as they can to reach the hiker before the sun sets.

The episode then features two female hikers who speak Mandarin and become lost around the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge. The footage shows the challenges volunteers face in finding the women first, then helping to guide them out of the steep, muddy terrain in the rain and in the dark.

The series isn’t just about the rescues, but also the rescuers themselves. The team is made up of more than 40 volunteers who focus on helping people out of dangerous situations on the mountains surrounding the North Shore. The first episode’s description says, “Mike struggles to balance volunteering and family while Peter and Stan find an elderly man missing overnight in a surprising location.”

Episodes are being rolled out weekly on B.C’s Knowledge Network, with the final episode airing Dec. 8.

With files from CTV's Scott Hurst