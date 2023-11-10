VANCOUVER
    • Do you recognize this woman? Burnaby RCMP seek stranger assault suspect

    Mounties in Burnaby are trying to identify a suspect in an alleged stranger assault near Metrotown Friday morning.

    Police say a woman in her 20s had left the mall and was near the bus loop just before noon when she reported being randomly attacked.

    "A woman who was not known to her approached her without saying anything, hit her, grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground," The Burnaby RCMP wrote in a news release Friday.

    "While the victim was thankfully not injured, we want people to be aware of this incident, and to call our investigators if they have information on the suspect’s identity," the statement continued.

    Police have released surveillance images of a suspect who is described as around 45 years old, standing 5'1" tall with a medium build and short hair.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 604-646-9999 and to quote file number 23-39498.

