Do you recognize this tattoo? Police trying to identify woman found dead in South Vancouver
Police in Vancouver are trying to identify a woman who was found dead from a suspected overdose more than three months ago.
The woman was found near the Knight Street Bridge on Nov. 8, 2023, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department Tuesday.
"Investigators have reviewed missing persons reports and liaised with other law enforcement agencies, however her identity remains unknown," the statement says, adding that the department is sharing photos of her "distinctive tattoos" in hopes of finding out who she is.
She is described as appearing to be in her 20s and "either white or Indigenous," standing 5'3" tall and weighing 110 pounds. Her short hair was dyed red with brown roots and she was found wearing a gold necklace with a heart.
She also has a small scar on her sternum in addition tattoos of a heart on her left wrist and the phrase "Love me for who I am" on her collarbone.
Anyone with information is urged to call 604-717-2530 or email missing.vpd@vpd.ca
