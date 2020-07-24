VANCOUVER -- Police are warning the public about a rise in distraction thefts in the Lower Mainland, including incidents authorities call "store distractions" and "PIN pad distractions."

There have been 16 distraction thefts reported across the region since June 1, including eight that were reported in Vancouver.

Const. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department said people should be wary of "strangers getting close, offering hugs, placing fake jewelry on you or asking for help."

"We want the public, especially the elderly, to be very cautious when approached by strangers while out walking, shopping or even doing chores in the yard," Visintin said in a news release.

One scenario police said they have encountered is "street distractions," in which a woman will approach and hug a senior, then replace the victim's real jewelry with fake jewelry.

Store distractions are thefts targeting a jewelry store or convenience store when there's only one employee on the premises. One suspect will distract the worker while a second suspect "accesses the back storage room to steal currency, cigarettes and/or safes," police said.

PIN pad distractions are when suspects stand close behind a shopper and peep at their PIN code. After the victim leaves the store, a suspect or suspects will then distract them and steal their debit card.

Police also said they have been alerted about "family in need" thefts, in which thieves will stop people on the street or a highway ramp and give a "fictitious story about a family member in need." The suspect will then offer fake jewelry as collateral for financial assistance.

Authorities asked people to warn their loved ones about the increase in distraction thefts, particularly those who are older and might not read the news or use social media.

"Please tell your parents, aunts and uncles, and grandparents and ask them to be aware and report suspicious activity to police," Visintin said.