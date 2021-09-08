VANCOUVER -- In its latest update on the coyote problem in Vancouver's Stanley Park, the province says there have been 45 attacks reported in total, and that trapping may begin as early as Wednesday night.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in an email that five of those attacks, all reported since last year, have involved children.

"By any measure, this is completely unacceptable," a ministry spokesperson said, adding that the number indicates the animals are highly food-conditioned, human-habituated and aggressive.

In this case, "relocation is not an option," the ministry said.

According to officials, coyotes are highly territorial, and conflict would ensue if they were moved somewhere else.

And so the coyote cull will go ahead, and soon.

Officials said non-lethal traps will be put in the park as soon as possible, and maybe as early as Wednesday night.

These traps will be put in place and monitored by licenced and trained trappers – contractors who have permits under the Wildlife Act to take on the work.

Once trapped, the coyotes will be humanely euthanized by a provincial wildlife officer.

The program is expected to take two weeks, the ministry said.

The cull of dozens of animals was not the province's first choice, but comes "after considerable effort into finding other alternatives to prevent the incident," according to the ministry.

Longer-term plans will also be put in place which will address human behaviour.

The hope is that the cull will "reset" the environment, allowing for a sustainable coexistence.