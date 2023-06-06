Delta Pride banner vandalism being investigated as 'act of hate': police

Pride banners hoisted by the City of Delta have been vandalized in the latest act of mischief police say is being investigated as an act of hate in the community.

On Tuesday, Coun. Dylan Kruger tweeted a photo of damage done to a rainbow banner emblazoned with the words "acceptance, courage, love, pride" that appears to have been defaced with black paint alongside a Progress Pride flag banner with black smudges on it.

"You really have to go out of your way to vandalize a banner that’s so high up a pole like this. Like, what kind of person has the time, energy and resources to do this crap?" he asked, while encouraging anyone with information to contact the Delta Police Department.

Authorities do not know exactly when the banner was vandalized and say no witnesses have made reports, the Delta Police Department told CTV News in a statement, adding that the banners are located near the intersection of Ladner Trunk Road and Highway 17A.

"Acts of damage to these symbols are mischief and acts of hate, and are being investigated as such," the statement said.

"While we must consider all options, we have no information that indicates the person responsible for this damage is also responsible for previous similar mischiefs," it continued.

Those previous incidents have been reported by the Ladner United Church, which has seen five apparent acts of vandalism over the past several years.

Last week, black paint was splattered on the building where Pride flags are displayed, an incident the mayor condemned when raising the flag at City Hall.

“Acts like these remind us why it is important to show our unwavering support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community to ensure everyone feels welcome, safe and valued,” George Harvie said on June 1.

Last year, someone was caught on camera poking holes into a flag outside of the church. In 2021, a flag flying in the same spot above the church entrance was vandalized with black spray paint. In 2019, black paint was smeared on the church's Pride flag twice in the span of just two weeks.

No suspects have been identified in any of the incidents.

Delta police are urging anyone with information about any of the reported instances of vandalism to call 604-946-4411.