

CTV News Vancouver





The Delta Police Department has unveiled its new mascots, but not everyone is a fan.

The force introduced Sgt. Raven and Const. Connor in a Facebook post earlier this week. The two mascots look like male and female police officers.

"The names were chosen by the children at the Winskill Boys and Girls Club in Tsawwassen," the post read.

While some commenters gave positive feedback, not everyone was as excited about the change.

"Please tell me you didn't pay someone to design those," one commenter wrote.

Another called the mascots "a bit creepy actually" and another suggested Pikachu might have been a wiser choice.

The DPD said it was unavailable to provide a comment for this story on Thursday, so it's unclear what the inspiration was for the two mascots.