Police officers in Delta, B.C. are being trained to use foam projectile launchers in high-risk situations.

The impact weapons are to be used in situations where de-escalation efforts have failed, the police department said in a statement Thursday advising the public.

When possible, they will still attempt to speak or otherwise communicate with a subject first.

"The key thing about this equipment is that it allows our officers to maintain or create distance, buy time, and build options toward a safe resolution when immediate action isn't required," Deputy Chief Norm Lipinksi said.

The Delta PD said it's unlikely residents of the city will see officers carrying them often, but because of their distinct look, they wanted to provide a public update.

The launchers have a neon green barrel and three dart-shaped projectiles with plastic bodies and foam or sponge "noses." The most common injuries from the weapons are bruising and swelling.

They'll be used to replace what are commonly known as bean bag guns, officials said.

"It has advanced optics and the foam projectile is spin stabilized in mid-air, for higher accuracy. In contrast the bean bag gun is not as accurate over distance," the department said.

The rollout began in January, and the department is currently in the process of training and equipping its officers with the launchers.