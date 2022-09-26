'Death by a thousand cuts': Vancouver business community urges slashing of red tape
Vancouver voters head to the polls in three weeks to decide who’ll run city hall for the next four years, and small business owners are rallying to highlight issues with red tape and bureaucracy that are threatening their businesses and livelihoods.
Public safety, the toxic drug crisis and the role of police in dealing with those issues have understandably garnered the most headlines in the months leading to the municipal election, but local entrepreneurs are dealing with those while also struggling to open, run and expand their companies.
Loco BC, which researches and advocates on behalf of small businesses, is looking for candidates to turn their attention to the bread-and-butter issues that are affecting individuals and families who’ve often poured their life’s savings into business ventures that struggle to survive through Vancouver’s sometimes years-long permitting process.
“It’s death by a thousand cuts — all these small things like cost of licensing, the length of time, the misinformation that they get,” said executive director Amy Robinson. “Things need to change rapidly and I think we need to take the spirit of how we wanted to help small, local businesses during COVID-19 and make that a permanent part of the process.”
She said few people are aware, even after speaking with city staff, that a Commercial Renovation Centre is available to help guide them through the process, and it can easily take six weeks just for a simple renovation permit to wind its way through the byzantine system, with many aspects of the process totally opaque to applicants.
SMALL BUSINESSPEOPLE SPEAK UP
Some 98 per cent of businesses in B.C. are considered small, which means they have 50 employees or fewer, but many of Vancouver’s businesses are “micro," with fewer than five.
Emma Smith is the sole owner of Zimt Chocolate, and has a handful of employees. She had to navigate the permitting process of her vegan confectionary on her own, which meant providing detailed schematics of where each light fixture would be, among other details she found baffling.
“It took about six months for us to be able to move in and to be honest, I'm still confused as to whether or not we were allowed to move in at that point because I got an approval notice eight months after,” she said. “Whenever I went to the permitting office with plans there was often conflicting information provided to me as to what changes needed to happen.”
When it comes to kombucha brewers Hoochy Booch, the owners spent months looking for a space to expand their brewing and canning facilities, then waited another six months for permits.
“I feel like we're actually blessed because we know small businesses who are still waiting and they've been waiting 18 months, and they're paying rent on that place,” said co-owner William Moore. “There are (general contractors) who'll tell you one thing, and then the city will tell them another thing because they thought this thing worked at another place but it's not going to work here because of some other kind of details that we don't understand.”
He described opening or expanding a business in Vancouver as “basically walking blind into a six-figure deal” in terms of expense and clarity of process.
MAYORAL CANDIDATES MAKING VARIOUS PROMISES
Ken Sim, who’s running for mayor on a business background as co-founder of Nurse Next Door and Rosemary Rocksalt bagelry, is leading the ABC Vancouver party with a pledge to fast-track business licences within three weeks.
Progress Vancouver, with Mark Marrisen as the mayoral candidate, is promising to “launch a comprehensive review of all regulations and fees to identify unnecessary or overly burdensome ones,” while Colleen Hardwick and the TEAM slate are looking at zoning, streamlined permits, and “innovation hubs.”
For his part, the incumbent mayor is pointing out that the city bureaucracy successfully established and fast-tracked hundreds of patio permits in the early days of the pandemic when the hospitality industry asked for help and that they’ve been making other improvements.
“We used COVID-19 as an opportunity to automate many of our processes, so many of the licences you’d apply for online are now automated and you don’t go to city hall to do that and after we struck a task force led by our city manager,” said Kennedy Stewart when asked about the issues by CTV News. “His latest report shows a lot of improvement despite COVID and despite, really, years of inaction by past councils.”
Robinson, whose group does not endorse any candidates or parties, acknowledges that statement is accurate.
“Kudos to the city, they have made some changes,” she said, while insisting more is needed. “They’re really listening, I know these things take time.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I would have died': Minister LeBlanc meets man behind life-saving stem cell transplant
A stem cell transplant will forever connect Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc with a young man from Germany. The minister was diagnosed with an aggressive blood cancer called non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2019.
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year
Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defence test
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 11.3 million kilometres away.
Unvaccinated MLB players can soon face Blue Jays at home in Canada
The end of Canadian COVID-19 border restrictions means unvaccinated baseball players could be facing the Toronto Blue Jays at home in the playoffs.
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria woman sentenced to 5.5 years for luring, sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy
A Greater Victoria woman has been sentenced to five and a half years behind bars for luring and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in April 2020, when "Ms. P." and her friend encountered a group of boys from their neighbourhood who asked the women to provide them with alcohol in exchange for some cannabis.
-
School board lacked authority to suspend trustees over alleged bullying: B.C. judge
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled the Greater Victoria School Board lacked the authority to censure and suspend two elected trustees over allegations of harassment and bullying. Justice Briana Hardwick says in a written decision that the trustees argued the board breached procedural fairness by relying on events other than the findings of investigative reports into the complaints.
-
This coastal B.C. community is cracking down on short-term rentals
A resort municipality on Vancouver Island is cracking down on the proliferation of short-term rentals in residential neighbourhoods as it grapples with a housing shortage.
Calgary
-
City councillor seeks to restrict distribution of graphic anti-abortion flyers
A Calgary city councillor is pushing for restrictions around the door-to-door distribution of graphic anti-abortion flyers.
-
Aid from afar: Albertans looking to lend a hand to those impacted by Fiona
Blowers & Grafton restaurants provide a taste of home for Atlantic Canadians now in Alberta, but they're looking to do even more this week: help those impacted by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Airline industry, travellers rejoice over lifting of COVID-19 border restrictions
Ottawa announced Monday it will officially lift all COVID-19 border restrictions as of Oct. 1, a move that's been called for by those within the airline industry for months.
Edmonton
-
Cyclist dies after being hit by LRT train in northeast Edmonton
A person was killed Monday afternoon when they were hit by an LRT train near the D.L. MacDonald Transit Garage in northeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton considering drug-checking program to reduce poisoning deaths
A harm-reduction strategy that sees illegal street drugs tested for deadly substances before being used is under consideration in Edmonton.
-
Officer slashed with knife by man who ran through airport security: RCMP
Charges have now been laid after a man barged through security at the Edmonton International Airport on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Jupiter will be at its brightest Monday. This is how to see it in Ontario.
Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is going to be the closest it has been to Earth in almost 60 years Monday night.
-
Police arrest 27-year-old man accused of placing camera in women's bathroom at Tim Hortons
A 27-year-old man has been charged after police said they found a hidden camera inside the women’s bathroom at a Tim Hortons.
-
More than 170K Ontario patients lost family doctors in first 6 months of pandemic, study finds
More than 170,000 patients in Ontario lost their family doctors in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
Montreal
-
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
-
QS candidate steps down after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox
A candidate for Quebec solidaire (QS) is stepping down after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.
-
Devils spoil Slafkovsky's Montreal debut with 2-1 pre-season win
The Montreal Canadiens opened their NHL pre-season campaign at home, but allowed two unanswered goals and fell to the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'We are truly sorry': Leaders, health officials acknowledge Indigenous-specific racism in northern Manitoba's health-care system
Indigenous leaders and northern health officials in Manitoba say Indigenous people continue to face racism in the health-care system, and have signed a declaration committing to eliminate it.
-
Winnipeg mayoral candidate resurrects pledge to open Portage and Main
A Winnipeg mayoral candidate is pledging to bring down the barriers at Portage and Main, despite the results of a plebiscite held on the issue four years ago.
-
'I was shaking': Group says Winnipeg restaurant was ageist after asking for pre-payment
A group of young adults is raising concerns over an incident at a Winnipeg restaurant they feel was ageist.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater researchers see 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
The University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring Sasktoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 observed the second-highest levels of the pandemic during its most recent round of sampling.
-
Saskatoon police charge 2nd person with murder in woman's disappearance
A second person stands accused of murder in a missing Saskatoon woman's presumed death.
-
Riders backup QB Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving
Saskatchewan Roughriders backup quarterback Jake Dolegala has been charged with impaired driving, according to a statement from the team.
Regina
-
'A huge need for housing': Advocates call for winter shelter plan for Regina's houseless population
It’s been almost a year after the events surrounding Camp Hope brought the struggles of Regina’s houseless population to the forefront. However, many in the Queen City are once again struggling to find shelter.
-
Riders' Clark and Williams to make return against Bombers
Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dan Clark and wide receiver Duke Williams are expected to return to the lineup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.
-
Regina plans for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Friday Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. Events in and around Regina are planned to commemorate the second iteration of the national day of remembrance and reflection.
Atlantic
-
Military deploys to N.S., P.E.I., N.L. to help with Fiona clean up
Hundreds of Canadian military personnel are deploying to communities in Atlantic Canada affected by post-tropical storm Fiona to assist with clean-up efforts, the commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic said in a news conference Monday.
-
Most P.E.I. residents without power two days after Fiona
Tens of thousands of Islanders are still without power two days after Fiona battered Prince Edward Island.
-
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
London
-
London, Ont. woman is last surviving member of famous Masse family
At one point, they were believed to be the largest family in North America — but now, only one remains. Monica Wolf (formerly Masse) lives in London, about 80 kilometers south of the town of Saint Joseph, Ont. where she and her 10 brothers and 10 sisters grew up.
-
'Workload is huge, pay is low': Ontario education workers voting whether to strike
Parent Stacy Loos fears what will happen in Ontario if education workers go on strike. “If his EA [educational assistant] is not with him, his whole day just kind of goes down the drain,” says Loos, referring to her son Emmett, 9, who has autism. Ontario education workers including librarians, custodians and administrative staff have started voting on whether to strike — and their union is recommending they vote yes.
-
Crown drops charges against former MP, MPP and pastor for attending Church of God services in Aylmer, Ont.
A year-and-a-half after a former MP, MPP and pastor at the Church of God were charged for violating the Reopening Ontario Act amid COVID-19 restrictions, the Crown has officially dropped its charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Five people fined $55K for illegal moose hunt in northern Ontario
A 32-month investigation into illegal moose hunting near Temiskaming, Ont., has ended in convictions for five people, $44,000 in fines and $11,000 in victim surcharges.
-
Body of missing bike trail builder in the Sault has been found, police say
CTV News has learned a massive police search has ended for a 58-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning in Sault Ste. Marie after his body was found.
-
Sudbury college lets students learn at their own pace
A unique school in Sudbury is for students ages 18-21 working to complete their high school diploma.
Kitchener
-
City of Waterloo votes in favour of security allowance for councillors
The City of Waterloo is taking an extra step to keep city councillors safe by voting in favour of giving themselves a monthly allowance for home security.
-
Multiple code reds reported in Waterloo region Monday
Waterloo regional hospitals dealt with ambulance gridlock Monday, as paramedics reported an increase in Code Red instances.
-
OPP close Highway 6 in both directions near Mount Forest
The Ontario Provincial Police said they have closed Highway 6 near Mount Forest on Monday evening for a collision.