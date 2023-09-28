Deadly assault in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside under investigation

Police say a man died in hospital after he was "badly injured" in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Thursday morning, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Yellow police tape has blocked off the 400 block of Carrall Street, where the assault was reported around 5:15 a.m., according to the Vancouver Police Department.

"At this point we're not disclosing the specific nature of the assault, and we're holding that back for specific investigative reasons,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison.

"We've just got to do our work now, we've got to collect that evidence, we've got to analyze that evidence and trust that that will hopefully lead us to some answers."

The victim has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.