

CTV Vancouver

A young man was killed in the Strathcona neighbourhood Friday night, prompting an investigation from the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section.

Police said a fight broke out around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Keefer Street.

VPD believes he may have been assaulted with a weapon before the suspect fled the scene.

The 19-year-old was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. VPD said this was not a "random act" and there is no risk to the public.

Police identify the victim as Vancouver resident Dakota Skye Wildman.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help support his family.

"He was so young and had his whole life ahead of him. He will be missed by everyone who knew him," Jennifer Valliers told CTV News in an e-mail.

Valliers said Wildman had a one-year-old son.

The fundraiser is looking to raise $10,000 to cover funeral expenses and help the family during this challenging time.

Wildman's death marks the city's third homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.