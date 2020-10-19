VANCOUVER -- Months after a day-use pass system was implemented to reduce crowding at some of B.C.'s most popular parks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the trails can be accessed without restrictions.

The pilot project was put in place in July, requiring visitors in some parts of Cypress, Mount Seymour, Garibaldi, Golden Ears, Stawamus Chief and Mount Robson parks to sign up for a free pass on the day of their visit.

Park passes went live each morning at 6 a.m. for that day, and were sometimes fully reserved just minutes later.

"Some of our most popular parks regularly experience high visitor volumes, resulting in crowding of facilities, packed parking lots, and safety issues," the BC Parks website says.

"The trail systems within these parks can become crowded at narrow pass points and view points which can lead to congestion and difficulties maintaining physical distancing."

But those passes are no longer necessary.

"Day use passes are not required to visit any BC Parks at this time," the BC Parks website says, adding that any changes to the system in the future will be posted online.

Most of the day-use pass requirements were removed by Oct. 1. But the restrictions at the Stawamus Chief trails and Garibaldi weren't removed until Oct. 12.