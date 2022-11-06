Cyclists want new park board to reconsider removing bike lane in Vancouver's Stanley Park
Dozens of cyclists gathered in Stanley Park Sunday, pedalling through rain and sleet to show their support for a controversial bike lane.
Dubbed "Love the Lane" the communal ride was organized in an attempt to get the attention of the city's newly elected park board and to persuade them to leave the lane in place, according to organizer Lucy Maloney.
"There are a lot of people that drive in the park and a lot of people that cycle in the park over winter. It's very light rain today, but it's not always raining in Vancouver. It's amazing how few rainy days there are. So what we want to do is keep the vulnerable road users safe over winter," she told CTV News.
"During winter, cyclists need more protection because it gets dark early and the roads are wet."
A separated bike lane on Stanley Park Drive has been in place since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, initially to move cyclists off the seawall and allow for greater physical distancing. The configuration of the lane through Stanley Park involves one-way traffic along Beach Avenue, meaning cars can only exit onto Georgia Street, creating bottlenecks at the exit when vehicles are leaving during peak hours, and on some weekends.
Opposition to the bike lane has not only come from frustrated drivers but from business owners who say it is having an impact on their bottom line and advocates who say limiting access for cars has a disproportionate impact on people with disabilities and mobility issues.
Mayor-elect Ken Sim's ABC party won a majority on the park board in last month's municipal election, securing six of the seven available. The new commissioners are set to be sworn in at an inaugural meeting on Monday.
Five days after the vote, the party's campaign manager Kareem Allam said getting rid of the lane was a promise.
"ABC has committed that immediately after the election, we'll direct staff to take down the temporary bike lane, reopen the traffic back up to motor vehicle traffic, as it was in the old plan," he told CTV News.
In the lead-up to the election, one of the party's candidates' responses to a survey conducted by advocacy group HUB Cycling suggested the plan is to temporarily remove it.
"The ABC plan for Stanley Park is to restore the previous access at the end of this fall and then work to build a new, dedicated cycling path in time for next summer," wrote then-candidate Brennan Bastyovanszky.
While that same survey found that five of the six candidates supported a protected bike lane on Stanley Park Drive, Maloney and the organizers of Sunday's ride are still concerned about what even a seasonal removal might mean.
"We want the new commissioners to leave the lane in place until the new design is ready to implement. A lot of us are concerned that if the lane is removed, we will never get it back," the Love the Lane campaign website says.
While critics of the bike lane say the seawall offers ample passage for cyclists, Maloney points to issues that arise on that bike path specifically over the winter months – such as storm-related closures and an annual three-week maintenance period.
Maloney told CTV News she thinks the turnout at the gathering – which happened as the city got its first real blast of wintry weather – signals that it was a success and demonstrates that there's an appetite for cycling in the park even during the colder, wetter months.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK | Some Arizona Republican candidates target their own party members in election campaigns
CTV National News correspondent Tom Walters describes how some Arizona GOP U.S. midterm election candidates are willing to attack members of their own party to gain votes in a Reporter's Notebok on CTVNews.ca.
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure -- and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
Vancouver Island
-
North Island Mountie resigned before he could be punished in misconduct investigation
A former Vancouver Island Mountie harassed a subordinate and abused his authority, but resigned from the force before he could be punished for it, according to a recently published disciplinary decision.
-
2 rescued from sinking boat in Port Alberni, RCMP say
Mounties in Port Alberni say they rescued two people whose boat sank in local waters Saturday afternoon.
-
Weather statement predicts possible pockets of 'heavy snow' on Vancouver Island
Special weather statements have been issued for Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island due to the potential for "localized pockets of heavy snow" on Monday.
Calgary
-
WestJet passengers still facing delays, cancellations after system-wide outage resolved
WestJet is back online after Saturday’s system-wide outage left over a hundred flights cancelled. However, many passengers are still stranded and questioning how and when they’ll get to their destination.
-
Province expands availability of Connect Care across Alberta
Alberta is expanding its Connect Care program to cover more of the province. Connect Care ensures that a patient's health information can be easily accessed by doctors across Alberta, rather than being confined to the family physician.
-
Need mukluks? Head to Manitobah, Southcentre's new pop-up with an Indigenous twist
A new store opened its doors in Southcentre Mall Saturday though it's more than that.
Edmonton
-
Sherwood Park Crusaders OK after bus involved in multi-vehicle QE II crash
A bus carrying a local Junior A hockey team was among the dozens of vehicles involved in crashes south of Edmonton on Highway 2 due to poor winter driving conditions.
-
Woman dead after gunshots heard in Oliver
Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman died in the Oliver area Saturday.
-
WestJet passengers still facing delays, cancellations after system-wide outage resolved
WestJet is back online after Saturday’s system-wide outage left over a hundred flights cancelled. However, many passengers are still stranded and questioning how and when they’ll get to their destination.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Poll finds 6 of 10 Ontarians blame Ford government for labour disruptions
Six out of ten Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.
Montreal
-
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
-
'We couldn't give up': Quebec family spending last moments together after 22-year-old's trial cancer therapy fails
After months spent in Texas undergoing experimental cancer treatment, 22-year-old Maria Muscari was airlifted back to Montreal Saturday. But it wasn't the happy homecoming her family had hoped for.
-
19-year-old fatally stabbed in Montreal's 33rd homicide of 2022
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Montreal's Outremont borough. Police (SPVM) say it's the 33rd homicide of the year.
Winnipeg
-
'Really angry, really disgusted': Winnipeg passes homicide record with 8 weeks to go
A shooting on Saturday has officially made 2022 the deadliest year on record in Winnipeg.
-
Police deal with shooting, robbery, assault, stabbing over busy weekend
Winnipeg police had a busy weekend, responding to several serious incidents.
-
Winnipeg fire crews tackle two Sunday blazes
Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Sunday, responding to two fires within the same hour in different parts of the city.
Saskatoon
-
Travel not recommended: Drivers around Saskatoon cautioned to stay home due to snowstorm
Travel is not recommended on some highways and roads around Saskatoon as a winter storm brings up to 20 centimetres of snow to the area.
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.
-
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Regina
-
'The nature of the beast': Drivers in Sask. caught up in winter storm
Winter conditions arrived in Saskatchewan furiously on Saturday. High winds paired with heavy snow caused whiteout conditions on most roads and highways in the province, forcing many to close for hours.
-
Early winter storm brings snowfall, high winds and zero-visibility to southern Sask.
The latest 'Alberta Clipper' storm system continued to make its way through southern Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing snowfall, high winds, and near-zero visibility.
-
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
Atlantic
-
Search for missing swimmer in Saint John called off
The search for a 57-year-old swimmer reported missing in the waters near the Digby Ferry Terminal in Saint John, N.B., late Saturday night has been called off.
-
No charges laid after man accosts N.S. premier
CTV News has learned that on Oct. 26, a man claiming to have a gun accosted Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in front of the premier’s office on Granville Street in Halifax.
-
Oil heating prices on the rise ahead of winter
As diesel fuel jumps to new highs, heating oil wasn’t spared from the rising costs and climbs just ahead of winter months.
London
-
Fire department tackles blaze at home in central London, Ont.
The occupants of a home just north of downtown London managed to escape safely after their house caught fire due to the burning of leaves in the backyard.
-
'Death investigation' underway in Gibbons Park
A "death investigation" has closed off a section of a busy park in central London, Ont. on Sunday. The investigation began early morning when police received a 9-1-1 call regarding an unresponsive man being found in the park.
-
'It was bad times, 1940 was terrible': 102-year-old veteran remembers former life in England
Emotions were running high for Barbara McLoughlin as memories of German bombings in her hometown came rushing back. “I was in Plymouth, the most heavily bombed city in England,” says McLoughlin at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Port Stanley, Ont. on Sunday. “1940 was terrible."
Northern Ontario
-
Tree falls on moving vehicle in Sudbury, one transported to hospital
An individual has been transported to hospital after a tree branch struck their vehicle Sunday.
-
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
-
Volunteers build large-scale rock labyrinth in heart of northern Ontario provincial park
An army of volunteers created a rock labyrinth for people to walk through and find a sense of serenity in the heart of Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park east of North Bay.
Kitchener
-
Education workers strike, A Better Tent City, Jizzy Jewelry: Most read stories of the week
CUPE education workers strike, a one-year report on A Better Tent City, and some unique jewelry round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Cambridge Pinebush vaccine clinic closes again due to low demand
There's one less option for those looking to get their COVID-19 bivalent booster shot in Waterloo Region.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.