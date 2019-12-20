VANCOUVER -- Curtis Sagmoen has been found guilty of multiple charges in a Vernon court Friday.

The Salmon Arm man was accused of disguising his face with a mask and threatening a sex worker with a firearm in late August 2017. He was also charged with discharging a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

On Friday Sagmoen was found guilty by Justice Alison Beames of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence and possession of methamphetamine.

Sagmoen pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in September at the start of the trial. He was acquitted of the charge of uttering threats on Wednesday by Beames.

In 2017, a search of Sagmoen's family farm in Shuswap uncovered remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux and police said her death appeared suspicious. However police have not named a suspect in her death and charges were never laid.

With files from The Canadian Press