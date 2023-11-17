Culture, crafts and infinity: 5 things to do in Vancouver this weekend

From a venerable art festival to a pair of seasonal markets, here are five events to check out in Vancouver this weekend.

EASTSIDE CULTURE CRAWL

The 27th year of the Eastside Culture Crawl got underway Thursday, with more than 500 artists opening their East Vancouver studios to the public.

Open houses are being held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Demos and workshops are also scheduled throughout the weekend.

Details on specific events and participating artists can be found on the festival's website.

GOT CRAFT HOLIDAY MARKET

The Croatian Cultural Centre will also play host to art and artists this weekend, with the Got Craft Holiday Market returning Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featuring "more than 95 makers and small shops," the event encourages people to give local, handmade gifts this holiday season.

Admission is $5, but children ages 12 and under get in for free. More information on participating vendors can be found on the market's website.

VANCOUVER CHRISTMAS MARKET OPENING WEEKEND

Jack Poole Plaza has once again been transformed into a European-style Christmas Market from now through Dec. 24, featuring more than 90 artisan vendors, daily live entertainment, delicious food offerings and more.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and weekdays.

General admission tickets can be purchased online for a little as $19.99, and season passes offering repeat admission are available for $35.99.

EXPLORE THE INFINITE

Another ongoing event kicking off this weekend is "Space Explorers: The Infinite," an hour-long, immersive excursion through the wonder of space exploration.

Divided into four chapters, the experience takes participants on a spacewalk, a visit to the International Space Station and "a mesmerizing journey of orchestrated sound and light."

The exhibit opened Wednesday at the Rocky Mountaineer station on Cottrell Street in Vancouver and will be open Tuesday to Saturday through mid-January. More information and tickets are available on the event's website.

SANCTUARY & STORM

Friday marks the start of re:Naissance Opera's fourth annual IndieFest, which the organization describes as "a musical gathering that brings together artists and audiences from all walks of life to expand artistic practices, experience new works of art, and express creative voices."

Festival events are scheduled through Nov. 26, but the opening weekend is highlighted by the world premiere of composer Tawnie Olson and librettist Roberta Barker's "Sanctuary & Storm."

Performances will be held at the H.R MacMillan Space Centre on Friday and Saturday nights, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday. More information about the show can be found on the Vancouver Opera website.