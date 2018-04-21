

CTV Vancouver





One of Canada’s most prestigious journalism associations has named CTV Vancouver as the recipient of multiple awards for excellence.

At a ceremony held Saturday night at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) honoured CTV News with more television journalism honours than any other station in the B.C./Yukon region.

CTV News at 6 was named the region’s best large market newscast, beating out entries from Global BC and CBC Vancouver.

The winning submission was CTV's July 10, 2017 newscast anchored by veteran CTV journalists Mi-Jung Lee and Scott Roberts. The newscast featured extensive coverage of the B.C. wildfire situation.

In the live special category, CTV Vancouver's coverage of last year's dramatic provincial election was named the best in the region. CTV also won the breaking news category for its wildfire coverage and Mike McCardell’s nightly segment “The Last Word” was honoured for best commentary for a story on the tragic shooting death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson last November.

Photographer Gary Rutherford was honoured for best videography and reporter Nafessa Karim, photographer Jim Fong and editor Kim Cirillo received the award for best short feature.

“This near-sweep of the television journalism award categories really highlights the depth of talent in our newsroom,” said CTV Vancouver Managing Editor and Assistant News Director Ethan Faber. “From a public emergency involving mass evacuations, to one of the closest B.C. election results in generations, to a first responder who was killed protecting our community, these are the kinds of important stories that really test our ability as journalists.”

The winners of the regional awards will go on to compete for the RTDNA's national awards to be announced next month at a ceremony in Toronto.