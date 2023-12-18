CTV's Community Heroes: Retiring UGM chef prepares for 'doozy' of last meal

Michael Miller still remembers his first meal at Union Gospel Mission.

It was nearly three decades ago. Miller was grappling with an alcohol addiction, was homeless, and had just moved to Vancouver from Montreal.

“I arrived with $9 and spent my first dollar researching at the legion where I could find a liquor store,” he said.

Eating at UGM was the only constant in his life, and a catalyst to him becoming sober.

After losing his restaurant job due to his drinking, he headed to the mission. He asked for help and entered a three-month recovery program on Aug. 19, 1996.

“The next thing you know, they offered me a job in the kitchen,” said Miller, who works as the kitchen supervisor at the organization’s New Westminster location.

Miller has since prepared tens of thousands of dishes for community members.

“Chances are if you’ve been hungry in Vancouver, or in the Lower Mainland in the last 27 years, I’ve helped make you a meal,” he said.

‘PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE’

Miller is cherished at his workplace, not only for his cooking abilities, which patrons dub “spectacular,” but also for his ability to relate to and connect with those he feeds daily.

“He’s always got time to talk,” said Lynettre Perrault. “No matter what’s going on.”

Long-time UGM community member Bruce Kelln recalled Miller saving him a plate of food on the days he worked late.

“He’s always got a smile on his face,” Kelln said.

Miller said his duty to care for others stems from remembering what it’s like to go hungry.

“It makes all the sense in the world to do the best job you can,” he said. “People are people. It doesn’t matter what their story is.”

The sharing of food often allows Miller to engage with those who remind him of the journey he once was on. He said conversations about recovery are never forced, but if people inquire about options, he lets them know UGM can help.

“I also mention that the food is even better in the recovery program,” he said.

A ‘GOLDEN’ OPPORTUNITY

Randy Spark has worked with Miller for nearly 17 years. He said Miller’s professionalism never wavers.

“The care and the empathy that he shows toward the community – it's just outstanding, and it always has been,” he said.

Miller calls the opportunity UGM gave him 27 years ago “golden,” adding he never thought it would last this long.

In a few weeks, that journey will end. Miller is retiring, but he doesn’t think he’ll be able to stay away for too long.

“I’m going to have to try real hard not to come in and volunteer right away,” he said.

When asked what he has planned for his last supper, he hinted that it’s going to be something big.

“It’s going to be a doozy,” he said

Going out with a memorable meal, just like the one he had nearly 30 years ago.