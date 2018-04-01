

CTV Vancouver





Firefighters put out a small fire in the ceiling of a Vancouver brewery Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a first alarm fire at the Big Rock Brewery at 5th Avenue and Alberta Street.

"When crews arrived, they found a bit of smoke and fire coming from the top of the structure," said Battalion Chief Dave Rosenlund.

They used ladders to climb onto the roof, and found a small fire in the ceiling. Rosenlund said his team did a great job of searching the building and knocking the fire down quickly.

Luckily, the establishment was closed at the time and no one was inside.