Crews battling wildfire less than 2 km from fire-destroyed village of Lytton, B.C.
The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new fire near Lytton, roughly two weeks after the first anniversary of the deadly fire that destroyed most of the village.
The Nohomin Creek wildfire is burning approximately 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River, according to the wildfire service.
In a tweet, crews estimated that the fire is about two hectares in size, and said its "behaviour is being influenced by gusty winds in the area."
Both helicopters and air tankers are supporting ground crews battling the blaze, the service said.
"This is a dynamic situation and updates will be provided as they become available," it added.
Images of the fire posted on social media show thick black smoke and visible flames, with several homes and other structures visible in the foreground.
The cause of the fire is unknown, according to the wildfire service's online dashboard, which lists its ignition date as Thursday at 5:44 a.m.
E-Comm 911, the province's largest emergency dispatcher, said on Twitter that Telus landline and cellular service was unavailable in Boston Bar, Lytton and Spences Bridge.
Technicians are on site working on the outage, according to E-Comm, which advised those facing life-threatening emergencies to try dialing 911 in case service has been restored, or to head to the nearest doctor's office, police station or fire department if possible.
On its outage website, Telus lists the cause of Thursday's outage as a motor vehicle accident that damaged the company's cables.
B.C.'s 2022 wildfire season has started much more slowly than the devastating 2021 season did, but the wildfire service warned in its latest season outlook earlier this month that conditions were expected to warm up and dry out in the coming weeks.
The blaze that destroyed Lytton swept through the village on June 30, after three straight days of record-breaking heat.
The fast-moving fire gave residents little time to flee, and two people died.
More than a year later, Lytton remains under evacuation order, and community members are still facing uncertainty as they wait to return home.
