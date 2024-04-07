Crews battle large fire at mill in Delta

Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze at a lumber mill in Delta after a large pile of wood caught fire overnight Sunday.

Delta Fire Deputy Chief Dave Ayton told CTV News crews were called to 9355 Alaska Way—near the Fraser Surrey Docks—around 1 a.m.

Seven apparatus and 30 firefighters from Delta were sent to the scene, and crews from Surrey were also dispatched.

No one was injured, he said.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a pile of stacked lumber underneath an overhang on fire, Ayton said. He estimates the “fairly significant” blaze was about 15 by 30 metres in size.

In addition, a couple of smaller fires burned inside the large industrial building, which posed a challenge for crews.

Firefighters cut power to the worksite and brought in an excavator to pull the lumber apart, he added.

As of 11:15 a.m., firefighters were still putting out hot spots and smoke was visible at the scene. Ayton said he expects the work to wrap up by Sunday afternoon.

The mill will be out of commission for “awhile,” he said, but couldn’t guess exactly how long.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will start once the scene is safe.

The Delta Police Department was also called to the scene for security purposes. Acting Insp. James Sandberg told CTV News police will be assisting with the investigation, adding it’s too early to tell whether or not the fire is suspicious.