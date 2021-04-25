VANCOUVER -- A new drink pack in support of B.C. parks is being sold at BC Liquor Stores, but its creators are hoping that those who indulge do so from their own home, and not a park.

The Parks Forever Pack, a 24-pack of canned alcoholic beverages from four different companies, is being sold for $47, one dollar of which is being donated to the BC Parks Foundation.

“For now, the Parks Forever Pack may have to be enjoyed on your patio or backyard,” said Andy Day, the foundation’s CEO in a statement.

Current COVID-19 travel rules restrict non-essential travel between several regions of the province, making many of B.C.’s parks off-limits for would-be visitors.

Day said he hopes that people follow these orders, and respect that current public health orders also prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people in public spaces such as parks.

But for those who can enjoy their Parks Forever Pack at a B.C. parkin a safe way, while respecting public health orders, Day urges that they pack out what they pack in.

“Enjoy the pack responsibly and recycle empties, in the spirit of preserving and enhancing B.C.’s public parks.”

“Parks are at the heart of what makes B.C. beautiful, and support for parks has exploded over the past year (due to the pandemic),” said Day.

The Parks Forever Pack contains six cans each of: Whistler Brewing Co.’s Grapefruit Ale; Hey Y’all!’s Original Hard Iced Tea; Lonetree’s Authentic Dry Cider; and PYUR’s Black Cherry Vodka Soda.